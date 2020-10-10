Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefiting from strong momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform. Further, new tenders and awards remain positives. Also, normalizing trend in the Asia-Pacific region is acting as a tailwind. Additionally, Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is another positive. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. The company does not expect any order cancellation in the rest of 2020 which is a positive. Further, solid momentum of Device Solutions across water and gas markets is a tailwind. However, restrictions imposed by coronavirus are headwinds for all segments of Itron. Also, declining shipment volume and suspension of deployments by local and regional governments are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Itron alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

ITRI stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 242.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Itron by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.