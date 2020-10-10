Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iradimed by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

