Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.