Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $12,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

