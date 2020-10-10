Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Sells $10,679.76 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 4,238 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $10,679.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,206.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

