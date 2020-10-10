Insider Buying: Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).
Shares of Kromek Group stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.39. Kromek Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
