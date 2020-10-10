Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Buys $10,814.20 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $10,814.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 148,739 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $349,367,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

