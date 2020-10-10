Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $10,761.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $10,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO opened at $60.65 on Friday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

