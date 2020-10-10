Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and fast growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, Infosys’ business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the India rupee and the US dollar.”

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

INFY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6,151.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Infosys by 32.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.