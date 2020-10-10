Independent Research Reiterates €7.30 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.88. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.