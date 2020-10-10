II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.