IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IDYA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

