IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on IDYA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.
Shares of IDYA opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
