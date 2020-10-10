IBI Group’s (IBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$9.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.81.

IBG stock opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.6032862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

