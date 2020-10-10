Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) PT Set at C$4.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.17.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.14. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2073333 EPS for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

