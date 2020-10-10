Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.