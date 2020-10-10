Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon earnings were down year over year while revenues were up for the second quarter of 2020. The sales increased owing to the strong launch of Tepezza, despite a challenging COVID-19 environment. The company increased both Tepezza and full-year net sales guidancefor 2020. The label expansion of the drug will further boost the company’s sales. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa and Tepezza going forward in 2020. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company also improved its capital structure during the quarter. The company completed the extinguishment of all $400 million of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2022. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company faces intense competition, which is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

