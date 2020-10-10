HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded HL Acquisitions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HL Acquisitions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

