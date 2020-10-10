Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

HIHO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of Highway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of research analysts have commented on HIHO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

