HC Wainwright Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.91.

IOVA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

