HC Wainwright Increases Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $12.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

