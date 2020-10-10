Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €160.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €149.80 ($176.24) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a one year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.