Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ sluggish Plasma and Hospital businesses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, the company’s Blood Center business was robust along with uptick in Hemostasis Management product line. Gross productivity savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions partially offset the contraction of gross margin, raising optimism. The acquisition of enicor GmbH (on Apr 1) augments the Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis analyzers within the Hospital business unit. Haemonetics’ first quarter results were better-than-expected.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of HAE opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

