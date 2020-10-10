Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $430.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

