Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Shares of ASR stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.