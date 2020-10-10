GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

