Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Now Covered by B. Riley Securities

Analysts at B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

