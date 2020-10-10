Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

GPK opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. AJO LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 853,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

