Goldman Sachs Group Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $270.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. B.Riley Securit cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.