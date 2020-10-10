Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $33.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.