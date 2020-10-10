Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $270.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.57.

CVNA stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

