Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better price material cost management and operational excellence added to the bliss. The company has impressed investors with better-than-expected results in the past several quarters. Its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Net sales also topped the same in seven of the last 11 quarters. That said, softness in the Industrial business and higher acquisition-related cost have been hurting its performance to some extent.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

