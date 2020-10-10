Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gentex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 565,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 55.6% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

