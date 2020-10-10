GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.25 ($33.24).

G1A stock opened at €30.73 ($36.15) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

