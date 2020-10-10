Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. The strong performance of fitness and marine segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments is aiding business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,792 shares of company stock worth $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

