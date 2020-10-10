Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

