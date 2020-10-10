GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

