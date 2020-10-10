GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $2.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins started coverage on GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.63.

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.