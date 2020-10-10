FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

