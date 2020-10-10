Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

