Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRU. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18. The firm has a market cap of $426.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.0396562 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

