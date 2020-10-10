FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 160,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

