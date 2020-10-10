Founders Advantage Capital’s (FCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

CVE FCF opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Founders Advantage Capital will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

