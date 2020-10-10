Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $89.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.54.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

