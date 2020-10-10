Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.54.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Fortive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Fortive by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 190,484 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

