Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $89.00 Price Target at CSFB

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by CSFB from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.54.

Fortive stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

