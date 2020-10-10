Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Argus raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.53.

FL stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Foot Locker by 835.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

