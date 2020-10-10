Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.05. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

