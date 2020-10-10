Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE FTK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,405.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 244,630 shares of company stock worth $580,856. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 274.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

