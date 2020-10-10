Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FCREY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

