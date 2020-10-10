Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FCREY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.