First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in First Solar by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

